Left Menu

Kerala imposes night curfew: Malls, cinemas to be shut by 7.30 PM; tution classes to be online

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:00 IST
Kerala imposes night curfew: Malls, cinemas to be shut by 7.30 PM; tution classes to be online
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI): In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala government on Monday decided to bring in various restrictions, including imposing night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM from April 20 and malls and cinemas can function only till 7.30 PM.

''Restriction on non-essential activities and movementat night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come intoforce from 9 PM of April 20, 2021'', the government order said.

Tuition centres can function only online and should not hold any physical classes.

All meetings, training events and other programmesunder all government departmentswould be held online as far as possible, it was stated.

The decisions with regard to the restrictions, which would be in place for two weeks, were taken ata high-level meeting of the core group for COVID-19 management chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy today.

Over one lakh people in the State are presently undergoing treatment for the infection.

The State today logged 13,644 fresh cases and the total virus caseload has mounted to over 12.53 lakh. On Sunday, over 18,000 cases had been registered in the southern State.

No gatherings of any kind would be permitted between 9 PM and 5 AM.

However, essential services,including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media, goods transportation and public transportation, have been exempted from the night restrictions, the order stated.

While restaurants would have to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries and takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 PM.

Malls and cinemas would have to reschedule their timings to close by 7.30 PM.

All government department tests, including those to be conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, have been postponed for two weeks.

As per the order, all places of worship should limit participation of public with minimum number of priests and other employees and all regular worships and festivals should be broadcast online.

All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.

TheSSLC and Higher Secondary school examinations, being conducted by the State board and have already begun, would continue and all steps taken to ensure the students follow all safety precautions.

Various universities in the State have,, however, decided not to conduct examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to stake a claim over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complain...

COVID-19: ICC confident WTC final will go ahead as planned in June in UK

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday said it is confident the World Test Championship WTC final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton in June. This after UK put India to its travel red list on a pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

AAP MLAs detained on way to gherao Punjab CM's residence, released

AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singhs official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.Police force was deplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021