Kerala imposes night curfew: Malls, cinemas to be shut by 7.30 PM; tution classes to be online

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI): In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala government on Monday decided to bring in various restrictions, including imposing night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM from April 20 and malls and cinemas can function only till 7.30 PM.

''Restriction on non-essential activities and movementat night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come intoforce from 9 PM of April 20, 2021'', the government order said.

Tuition centres can function only online and should not hold any physical classes.

All meetings, training events and other programmesunder all government departmentswould be held online as far as possible, it was stated.

The decisions with regard to the restrictions, which would be in place for two weeks, were taken ata high-level meeting of the core group for COVID-19 management chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy today.

Over one lakh people in the State are presently undergoing treatment for the infection.

The State today logged 13,644 fresh cases and the total virus caseload has mounted to over 12.53 lakh. On Sunday, over 18,000 cases had been registered in the southern State.

No gatherings of any kind would be permitted between 9 PM and 5 AM.

However, essential services,including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media, goods transportation and public transportation, have been exempted from the night restrictions, the order stated.

While restaurants would have to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries and takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 PM.

Malls and cinemas would have to reschedule their timings to close by 7.30 PM.

All government department tests, including those to be conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, have been postponed for two weeks.

As per the order, all places of worship should limit participation of public with minimum number of priests and other employees and all regular worships and festivals should be broadcast online.

All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.

TheSSLC and Higher Secondary school examinations, being conducted by the State board and have already begun, would continue and all steps taken to ensure the students follow all safety precautions.

Various universities in the State have,, however, decided not to conduct examinations.

