Dr. Sohini Sastri Conferred Champions of Change Award

Kolkata, West Bengal, India NewsVoir Kolkata based Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of Indias top astrologers, has once again been graced with the prestigious National Award Champions of Change 2020 by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy IFIE, a non-profit recognized by Govt.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:24 IST
Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) Kolkata based Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of India’s top astrologers, has once again been graced with the prestigious National Award “Champions of Change 2020” by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for her exemplary work in the domain of medical astrology and how she uses it for healthcare benefit of the society. Dr. Sohini Sastri received her award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Third Edition of the Champions of Change Awards held in Goa. Dr. Sohini Sastri, the best astrologer in India 2020, is among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields. Some of the other prominent awardees included Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM-Goa), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India Politician), M.K. Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen, among several others.

Speaking on her spectacular achievement, Dr. Sohini Sastri, said, “I am very grateful for all the appreciation and blessings. I thank IFIE for recognizing the importance of my selfless work yet once again. It is definitely one of the most memorable days of my life and I feel humbled to be called a Champion of Change. I sincerely hope that my astrology services benefit thousands more in the coming years.” This year, the Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity. Dr. Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives in society. It is worth mentioning that Dr. Sohini Sastri won the Champion of Change Award in 2019 too and was fortunate to accept it from the hands of former President, Late Dr. Pranab Mukherjee last year. She also received the prestigious “Pride of the Nation” award from the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, and the “Brilliance Award” by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Hon’ble Baby Rani Maurya. Dr. Sohini Sastri has been known to help poor street children and save them from a life of distress and child labor since her early teenage days. Currently, she regularly participates in programs of several NGOs of international repute like SMILE, Ramkrishna Mission, ISKCON, Helpage India, and many other local NGOs for the upliftment of socially and economically underprivileged children and women. The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges. About Champions of Change Awards An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.

For more information, please log on to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award). Image: Dr. Sohini Sastri PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

