Left Menu

Panchayat elections: Second phase saw nearly 68 per cent polling

Nearly 68 per cent polling was recorded on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, according to the state election commission.Of the 20 districts, polling details of 14 have been compiled. The 2015 panchayat polls had registered a polling percentage of 72.11, according to the commission.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:02 IST
Panchayat elections: Second phase saw nearly 68 per cent polling
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 68 per cent polling was recorded on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, according to the state election commission.

Of the 20 districts, polling details of 14 have been compiled. While Lalitpur recorded the highest polling percentage of 80.95, Pratapgarh recorded the lowest at 60.06, the commission said.

Bijnore recorded 73.30, Gonda 66.42, Budaun 73.57, Azamgarh 63.59, Lakhimpur Kheri 77.98, Varanasi 68, Amroha 78.74, Sultanpur 64.50, Mainpuri 74.29, Kannauj 73.81, Gautam Buddh Nagar 75.32, Muzaffarnagar 72.58, Etah 73.24, Etawah 74.22, Chitrakoot 64.03, Baghpat 74.84 and Lucknow 72. Over 3.48 lakh candidates were in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts.

For the 787 seats of zila panchayat member, there were 11,483 candidates and for the 19,653 seats of kshetra panchayat, there were 85,232 candidates. For gram panchayats, there were 1,21,906 candidates for 14,897 posts and for the gram panchayat wards, there were 1,30,305 candidates for 1,87,781 posts. More than 2.31 lakh poll officials were deployed by the SEC for a smooth conduct of the panchayat polls. In the first phase, which was held on April 15, polling percentage of 71 was recorded. The 2015 panchayat polls had registered a polling percentage of 72.11, according to the commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.The chief ministers wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.Kejriwal has also quarantined hims...

Sri Lanka cricketers aim to end long drought in Test format

Its been a long time between test wins for Sri Lanka, a record coach Mickey Arthur has ensured the players are acutely aware of.Sri Lanka will start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, aiming for its first Test win since Jan...

US Ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

The US ambassador in Moscow said Tuesday he will head home for consultations a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break after Washington and Moscow traded sanctions.Ambassador John Sullivan said in a statement that he ...

IATA head Walsh hits out at COVID-19 PCR test profiteering

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of PCR testing, accusing some companies of profiteering from the COVID-19 tests, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.Were clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021