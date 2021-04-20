Left Menu

Mishra's 4/24 helps Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137-9

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:25 IST
Batting first, defending champions Mumbai Indians were restricted to 137 for nine by Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI.

For DC, Amit Mishra captured four wickets, Avesh Khan (2/15) took two and Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25) claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 137/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 44; Amit Mishra 4/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

