Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Tuesday indefinitely postponed the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Northeast, scheduled on April 25, on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Defence Public Relations Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said the CEE was scheduled to take place in Shillong (Meghalaya), Jorhat and Narangi (Assam), and Rangapahar (Nagaland).

''Due to prevailing COVID-19 situations, all the activities of Common Entrance Exam scheduled on 25 April, 2021 is postponed till further orders,'' he said.

Any fresh date for the examinations will be communicated as and when confirmed, the PRO said.

This will affect scores of candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha, an official release said.

Khongsai also said all Indian Army Recruitment Rallies from May 1 to 8 in Aizawl have been postponed till May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

