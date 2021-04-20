Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising COVID-19 cases

Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising COVID-19 casesPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:04 IST
The Indian Army on Tuesday indefinitely postponed the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Northeast, scheduled on April 25, on account of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.
Defence Public Relations Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said the CEE was scheduled to take place in Shillong (Meghalaya), Jorhat and Narangi (Assam), and Rangapahar (Nagaland).
''Due to prevailing COVID-19 situations, all the activities of Common Entrance Exam scheduled on 25 April, 2021 is postponed till further orders,'' he said.
Any fresh date for the examinations will be communicated as and when confirmed, the PRO said.
This will affect scores of candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha, an official release said.
Khongsai also said all Indian Army Recruitment Rallies from May 1 to 8 in Aizawl have been postponed till May 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly polls: Key constituencies to look out for in third phase
E;ection Commission imposes Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies going to polls on Wednesday. PTI SCH JRC JRC
West Bengal elections: 34.71 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 31 seats where polling is underway for third phase, say officials.
West Bengal elections: 14.62 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 31 seats where polling is underway for third phase.
West Bengal polls: EC suspends officer after EVMs found at TMC leader's residence in Uluberia