Delhi asks private schools to keep online teaching, learning activities suspended in summer vacation

All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.The Directorate of Education DoE had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:09 IST
All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

''lt has been brought to the notice of this directorate that despite the summer vacation which has been advanced due to surge in COVID 10 cases, the regular online learning method continues to be adopted in one way or the other by some private schools,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

The DoE then directed all private schools that all ''online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the aforesaid period of summer vacation in line with the government schools''.

''However, the schools may conduct vacation related specific activities, remedial classes for specific set of students and other activities for creativity, happiness and overall social and emotional wellbeing to enrich the overall growth of the students without calling them to school physically,'' it added.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. The government then ordered reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 with consent of parents. However, with the COVID-19 cases rising again, the schools have been closed again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

