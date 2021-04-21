Left Menu

Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik pens book for civil service aspirants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:59 IST
Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik pens book for civil service aspirants
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Noted mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik's new book for civil services aspirants shows how amalgamation of culture, art and heritage have created, built and resurrected Indian society from its inception.

'Indian Culture, Art and Heritage', available in both English and Hindi, is classified by themes, geography and history, and aims to help students understand the logic behind culture and what all it encompasses.

''Art and Culture as a subject is a very significant aspect for the UPSC examination,'' Pattanaik said in a statement.

''Apart from its value in attempting objective questions in prelims, it also acts as a reflection of how well students understand the world, economics, politics, civilization and so on through the lens of time and space,'' the best-selling author said.

''I hope that it (the book) will prove to be enjoyable and entertaining for readers, enable students to be winners at the competitive exams and help shape the future bureaucrats of our country,'' he added.

According to publisher Pearson India, the ''blended bite-sized'' learning resources from renowned author like Pattanaik would prove to be a one-stop solution for students in their exam preparation and achieving the winning edge.

''Pearson India's new UPSC title with Devdutt Pattanaik is carefully designed with as many as 64 topics mapped under headings and subheadings of culture, arts, heritage to history and geography,'' said Rajesh Pankajashan, director of products and portfolio, Pearson India.

With more than 200 examination-based questions, the book covers many important illustrations for aspirants, Pankajashan said.

The 496-page book, priced at Rs 695, is presently available for sale on online and offline stores. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Finance Minister urges industry to wait and watch to assess situation amid COVID-19

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, here today urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister also assure...

CBI arrests former GST official in assets case

Hyderabad, Apr 21 PTIThe Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the prob...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021