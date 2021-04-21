Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik pens book for civil service aspirants

Noted mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik's new book for civil services aspirants shows how amalgamation of culture, art and heritage have created, built and resurrected Indian society from its inception.

'Indian Culture, Art and Heritage', available in both English and Hindi, is classified by themes, geography and history, and aims to help students understand the logic behind culture and what all it encompasses.

''Art and Culture as a subject is a very significant aspect for the UPSC examination,'' Pattanaik said in a statement.

''Apart from its value in attempting objective questions in prelims, it also acts as a reflection of how well students understand the world, economics, politics, civilization and so on through the lens of time and space,'' the best-selling author said.

''I hope that it (the book) will prove to be enjoyable and entertaining for readers, enable students to be winners at the competitive exams and help shape the future bureaucrats of our country,'' he added.

According to publisher Pearson India, the ''blended bite-sized'' learning resources from renowned author like Pattanaik would prove to be a one-stop solution for students in their exam preparation and achieving the winning edge.

''Pearson India's new UPSC title with Devdutt Pattanaik is carefully designed with as many as 64 topics mapped under headings and subheadings of culture, arts, heritage to history and geography,'' said Rajesh Pankajashan, director of products and portfolio, Pearson India.

With more than 200 examination-based questions, the book covers many important illustrations for aspirants, Pankajashan said.

The 496-page book, priced at Rs 695, is presently available for sale on online and offline stores. PTI MG HMB

