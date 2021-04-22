Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.

Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of the university, passed away on Tuesday night. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to Jaya Kapoor, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Singh was born in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh in 1968. He received his B.Sc. degree in 1989, B.Tech. in electronics and telecommunications in 1992 and M.Tech. in electronics engineering in 1994 -- all from the Allahabad University.

Singh also obtained his D.Phil. degree from the university in 2008. He joined the university as a lecturer in the Department of Electronics and Communication in 1996. Singh also received the German Academic Exchange Service Fellowship (DAAD) in 2003.

