Kalorex Group to Host National Parenting Conference

Speaker sessions, insightful panel discussions and live group counselling to be part of the conference Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) With a new normal enforced upon us due to the ongoing pandemic, classroom schooling has shifted home and so have work desks. In such turbulent and uncertain times, the role of a parent has indeed undergone a paradigm shift. Bringing together experts from various professional domains, Kalorex Group is all set to host a National Parenting Conference, which will be virtually held on Saturday i.e. April 24. Eminent experts will share useful insights that will add value to your parenting skills, especially in such unprecedented times.

The conference is open to all and interested parents can register for free here bit.ly/3x0wdvN.

The conference will be a confluence of eminent speakers namely Dr. Jitender Nagpal, Chairperson, Association of Indian School Counsellors and Allied Professionals (AISCAP), Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Managing Director of Kalorex Group, along with experienced counsellors and clinical psychologists from across the country. Insightful group counselling sessions along with a panel discussion by industry experts, besides speaker sessions, will also be part of this conference – an initiative of Kalorex Education and Research Foundation.

“We’re living through unprecedented times. The role of a parent has undergone a huge transformation. A year down the line too, parents be it homemakers or working professionals themselves are finding it challenging to get on with a routine with their children and family, with a constantly lingering question ‘When will things get back to normal?’ Each parent has taken this challenge head-on to keep happiness, positivity and sanity intact. The sole purpose of hosting this virtual National Parenting Conference is to add value to this process,” said Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, MD, Kalorex Group.

“The two-hour session will facilitate networking for parents while giving them a peek into innovative parenting skills from experts. We have especially included the counselling session because both parents as well as children are under constant stress amid the pandemic-triggered uncertainty. The conference will feature live counselling session from clinical psychologists of national repute,” Dr. Shroff further explained.

Besides the keynote address and the counselling session, the National Parenting Conference will also witness a panel discussion on ‘Teaching Impulse Control in an Instant Gratification Society’ by distinguished guest speakers will augment the conference and indulge the audience with valuable inputs from life. Dr. Nigam Dave, Director - School of Liberal Studies & Head, International Relations, Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Gandhinagar, along with Dr. Akila Keshav, a Child Neuropsychologist; Dr. Anupama Srivastava, Head of Department, Amity Institute of Behavioural and Allied Sciences - Amity University, Haryana and Dr. Roopesh BN, Additional Professor, NIMHANS-Bengaluru will share their valuable insights for the panel discussion. Several parents have registered online for the conference.

