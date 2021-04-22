Left Menu

Sixteen-year old boy to head Shiroor mutt

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:53 IST
Three years after the death of Shiroor mutt chief Swami Lakshmivara Teertha, a 16-year old boy has been named as his successor by Sode mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Teertha.

Shiroor mutt is one of the 'Ashta' (eight) mutts of Udupi.

Lakshmivara Teertha died on July 19, 2018, without naming a successor.

Vishwavallabha Teertha, seer of Sode mutt, the 'Dwandva' Mutt of Shiroor, has been handling the mutt's activities.

As per custom, the 'dwandva' mutt seer is authorised to name the successor.

At a press meet in Udupi on Wednesday, the Sode seer introduced Aniruddha Saralatthaya, a class X student, who will be the next head of the Shiroor mutt.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said the parents of Aniruddha have themselves taught him the Vedas.

Aniruddha, who has been interested in religious activities right from his childhood, is also familiar with the rituals and traditional celebrations of the mutt, he said.

Aniruddha expressed his wish to become a seer at the Shiroor mutt to his parents.

His father Uday Kumar Saralatthaya and mother Srividya took their son's intentions seriously and went through his horoscope.

After spiritual contemplation, they came to know that their son is destined to become a seer.

The Saratthalya family belongs to Nidle village in Dharmashala of Dakshina Kannada district.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said when he verified the background, character, knowledge, enthusiasm in spirituality and horoscope of Aniruddha, he could know that Aniruddha is suitable in all senses for the position of pontiff of Shiroor mutt.

The 'Sanyasa Deekshe' and coronation ceremony of the new seer will be held for four days from May 11 to 14.

The 'Deekshe' ritual will be held on May 13 and the coronation will be held between 12.35 PM and 12.50 PM on May 14, he said.

On the opposition from some quarters against appointing a minor as the mutt chief, Viswavallabha Teertha said 'Bala Sanyas' is the legacy of 'Ashta mutts' of Udupi.

''I have discussed the matter with the seers of other mutts and no one raised any objection,'' he said.

''This is what Lord Sri Vittala of Shiroor mutt wants and I have asked Aniruddha to completely devote himself to the daily pooja of Lord Sri Krishna,'' Viswavallabha Teertha said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

