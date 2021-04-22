Left Menu

ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:56 IST
ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions
Representative Image

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced their partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to develop green and sustainable building solutions.

As part of that, a collaborative research study will be financially aided by LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC) focusing on 'Binder Optimization for Alternate Reinforcements', a statement said. ACC and Ambuja Cements are subsidiaries of Swiss building materials company LafargeHolcim.

This research will delve into the optimised use of low CO2 binders with a combination of alternative reinforcement, as a potential substitute for conventional steel rebar, thereby significantly reducing the CO2 footprints of construction, the statement said.

