Govt offices in U'khand to remain closed for 3 days for sanitisation

All government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed for the next three days till Sunday for proper sanitisation in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The order to this effect was issued by the state health department. Through another order, the department has asked all medical colleges, nursing schools and paramedical colleges to switch back to the online mode of education for the month of May and send the students residing in the hostels to their homes.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also issued an order, closing all government and private schools, colleges and universities till further instructions and asking them to continue with the online mode of teaching.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals and asked them to reserve 70 per cent of the beds for COVID patients.

He also assured them that they will get all cooperation from the government in the battle against the coronavirus.

Uttarakhand reported 3,998 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 19 more deaths due to the viral disease.

