Left Menu

Night curfew relaxed by hour, no weekend lockdown in Chandigarh

The night curfew will continue and the timings from Friday will be 9 pm to 5 am daily, the administration said in a statement after a meeting over coronavirus, chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 5 am.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:11 IST
Night curfew relaxed by hour, no weekend lockdown in Chandigarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh Administration on Friday gave one-hour relaxation in night curfew timings and said there will be no weekend lockdown in the union territory.

However, it decided to close the Sukhna Lake on weekends.

The Chandigarh administration had imposed a weekend lockdown to tackle coronavirus last Friday. The night curfew will continue and the timings from Friday will be 9 pm to 5 am daily, the administration said in a statement after a meeting over coronavirus, chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 5 am. Later in another official statement, Adviser to UT Administrator, Manoj Parida, said,''No weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days.'' Meanwhile, various other decisions were taken by UT Administrator Badnore during the coronavirus review meeting Giving details, the statement said the Estate Office, Sub-Registrar's office and the Registering and Licensing Authority office where several cases of infection had surfaced will remain closed for a week till April 30.

Keeping in view the risk of the infection spread, all educational institutions were directed to ensure that only those students should be allowed to stay in hostels where it is "essential and unavoidable".

The heads of institutions must ensure that the hostel inmates are properly tested and verified, it said.

The museums, libraries and spas will continue to remain closed for the time being, as already ordered, the statement said.

The industries will be allowed to operate in night shift, provided necessary COVID protocol is followed on their premises.

The management will be responsible for the violation of the protocol, if any, the statement said.

The police authorities were specifically directed to focus on crowded areas like markets, malls, railway stations and the ISBT.

The Administrator appealed to public representatives, municipal councillors, market associations and Resident Welfare Associations to persuade people to wear masks and get themselves vaccinated against COVID.

He announced that any organiser can request for special vaccination camp in their area by submitting a list of at least 100 beneficiaries to the Principal Secretary, Health.

During the meeting, Badnore expressed concern over increasing number of cases.

He directed Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav and DC Mandip Singh Brar to intensify testing and contact tracing.

He expressed satisfaction that due to commissioning of an oxygen plant, there is no shortage of it in the city.

He directed the Health Department to monitor the availability of life-saving drugs in the city and to ensure that there is no black-marketing of such medicines.

Badnore directed the Inspector General of Prisons to organise a special camp for testing and vaccination of all inmates in the Burial Jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...

Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house, four killed including child

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a techn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021