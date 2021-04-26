Left Menu

Voting for 3rd phase of UP panchayat election begins

As many as 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats and 57,649 candidates for 1,80,473 village panchayat wards.In both the first and second phase of the elections, 71 per cent votes were polled.The voting of the fourth phase will be held on April 29 and counting will be held on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:24 IST
Voting for 3rd phase of UP panchayat election begins

Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday with more than 2.72 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of the state.

Polling is underway in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

''Voting started at 7 am on a peaceful note. It will continue till 6 pm,'' a State Election Commission (SEC) official said here.

For 746 posts of zila panchayat members 10,416 candidates are in the fray while 88,584 people are contesting for 18,530 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members. As many as 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats and 57,649 candidates for 1,80,473 village panchayat wards.

In both the first and second phase of the elections, 71 per cent votes were polled.

The voting of the fourth phase will be held on April 29 and counting will be held on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China eyes asteroid defence system, comet missionChina will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said on Saturday, a...

Urdu Bulletin: PM's Mann ki Baat, Delhi lockdown extension dominates page one

Various Urdu publications in the national capital in their Monday editions prominently highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modis monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat in which he expressed confidence that country will soon defeat the COVID-1...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messagesBritish lawmakers on Monday called on the government to publish all communications with pharmaceutical companies to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021