KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.
For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.
Prasidh Krishna has best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine also chipped in with couple of wickets each.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 (Mayank Agarwal 31 off 34 balls, Chris Jordan 30 off 18 balls, Prasidh Krishna 3/30, Sunil Narine 2/22) vs KKR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
