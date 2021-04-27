DC opt to bowl against RCB

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday.

For DC, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma comes in place of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken a break from the IPL to support his family in its fight against COVID-19.

For RCB, Navdeep Saini and Daniel Christian make way for Rajat Patidar and Daniel Sams.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

