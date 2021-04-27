COVID-19 surge: 60-day emergency leave for MP jail inmates

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to grant emergency leave of 60 days to certain inmates to manage prison numbers in view of a surge in COVID- 19 cases in the state, an official said.

The 60-day emergency leave is granted to those prisoners who are taking benefits of general leave and following the conditions of parole, and the emergency leave can be granted on bond and bail application for general leave, a MP Jail Department order issued on Tuesday stated.

In November last year, the state government had ordered that inmates in jail for certain crimes are entitled for 300-day leave in one go in the time of pandemic and natural calamities.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,417 COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 5,25,407. It also reported 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.

