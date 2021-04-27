Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: 60-day emergency leave for MP jail inmates

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:25 IST
COVID-19 surge: 60-day emergency leave for MP jail inmates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to grant emergency leave of 60 days to certain inmates to manage prison numbers in view of a surge in COVID- 19 cases in the state, an official said.

The 60-day emergency leave is granted to those prisoners who are taking benefits of general leave and following the conditions of parole, and the emergency leave can be granted on bond and bail application for general leave, a MP Jail Department order issued on Tuesday stated.

In November last year, the state government had ordered that inmates in jail for certain crimes are entitled for 300-day leave in one go in the time of pandemic and natural calamities.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,417 COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 5,25,407. It also reported 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

FM inaugurates India's first 3D printed house at IIT-M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the countrys first 3D printed house at IIT, Madras, conceived by former alumini and built in just five days, and said the nation needs more such young minds, who send positivi...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...

PM Modi thanks Qatar's Amir for offering support in India's COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Qatars Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for his countrys offer of support to India in its fight against COVID-19. In a tweet, Modi said he also conveyed gratitude for the care be...

Somalia's PM rejects proposed presidential term extension

Somalias prime minister denounced a proposed extension of the presidents term on Tuesday, piling pressure on Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold elections as rival factions in the security forces drew up battle lines in the capital.The heads ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021