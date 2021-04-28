COVID-19 isolation centre to come up in Dwarka

The Delhi University will be starting a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka, the varsity said on Wednesday.

At least 10 staffers of the university have lost their lives due to the virus while many others are infected.

''# the Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi...The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi,'' the varsity said in a tweet.

The COVID Isolation Centre will have a capacity of 180 beds of which some will have an oxygen support system, it said, adding the centre is expected to start by the weekend, However, it was not immediately clear if the isolation centre is meant for the university staff or open to the general public.

