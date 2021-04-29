Biden's take on college, new public works jobs

Left Menu

29-04-2021
President Joe Biden says 12 years of education is no longer enough to compete in the 21st century. But he's also saying a college degree is unnecessary for nearly 90 per cent of the jobs that would be created through his proposal to boost the country's roads, bridges and other public works.

Biden is using his first speech to Congress to promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly announced USD 1.8 trillion proposal that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and USD 225 billion for child care.

Republicans are seeking a narrower, less costly infrastructure plan. Biden is selling his plan as a massive job creator. He calls it a “blue-collar blueprint to build America.” When it comes to education, Biden said the “world is catching up.” He's looking to provide for two years of universal preschool for every 3- and 4- year-old in America. On top of that, his plan would add two years of free community college.

He says his administration would also increase investments in Pell grants and in historically Black colleges and universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

