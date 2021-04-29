Left Menu

42-yr-old COVID patient jumps to death from fourth floor of Chandigarh hospital

A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER here allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Thursday.While police said they are investigating the matter, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER, in a statement, said the Panchkula resident was admitted to the institute on April 11.He was COVID-19 positive and under treatment for post-COVID fungal pneumonia. The patient was under treatment for anxiety by the psychiatry department, the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:07 IST
42-yr-old COVID patient jumps to death from fourth floor of Chandigarh hospital

A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER here allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Thursday.

While police said they are investigating the matter, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in a statement, said the Panchkula resident was admitted to the institute on April 11.

“He was COVID-19 positive and under treatment for post-COVID fungal pneumonia. He was adequately treated in RICU (Respiratory Intensive Care Unit) and shifted to a private ward on April 28,” the statement said. The patient jumped out of the window of his room on Thursday afternoon, it said.

“Immediately after that he was taken to (PGIMER) emergency, where he was declared dead. The patient was under treatment for anxiety by the psychiatry department,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's regulator lets PharmaMar test treatment on COVID-19 patients

Spains PharmaMar said on Thursday it received Spanish regulatory approval to carry out a late-stage trial of its Aplidin drug on patients hospitalised with moderate COVID-19 infection. PharmaMar now has the authorisation to conduct randomis...

BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price To Indian State Govts To 400 Rupees/Dose From 600 Rupees/Dose

Bharat Biotech INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABLE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 400 RUPEESDOSE INDIAS BHARAT BIOTECH HAD PREVIOUSLY PRICED COVAXIN COVID-19 VACCINE TO INDIAN STATE GOVTS AT 600 RUPEESDOSE Source text ht...

ANALYSIS-Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components are threatening to derai...

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021