NCW launches 24/7 WhatsApp helpline for pregnant women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a WhatsApp helpline number for providing medical assistance to expectant mothers from across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the NCW said it has noticed that pregnant women have been facing difficulty in accessing medical aid, therefore, it has decided to launch a message-only helpline service in addition to the already-operational email ID.

''Expectant mothers from across the country can reach out to the Commission through its helpline number-- 9354954224-- which will be functional round-the-clock.

''A dedicated team at the Commission is looking after speedy redressal of grievances received from pregnant women regarding procuring of emergency medical help. The Commission can also be reached out on the email ID helpatncw@gmail.com,'' it said.

