Decision on final semester exams soon: Delhi University

Students and teachers have been demanding deferment of exams, citing the pandemic situation.In a notification on Thursday, the varsity said it is concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time.The university has been receiving requests related to examination of terminal semester final year students scheduled for May-June 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.

The university is slated to hold online exams for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students between May and June. Students and teachers have been demanding deferment of exams, citing the pandemic situation.

In a notification on Thursday, the varsity said it is ''concerned for the health and safety of our students which is our priority and would ensure that the interest of the university community is protected at any given time''.

''The university has been receiving requests related to examination of terminal semester final year students scheduled for May-June 2021. The university would take stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May - June 2021 examination (final year semester) in compliance of UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),'' the notification read.

The varsity also said the decision regarding mid-term semester/ year examination will be taken at a later stage.

''Students are requested not to fall prey to any rumours and exclusively follow the notices and guidelines available on the university website,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

