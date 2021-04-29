Left Menu

Vaccination for above-18 category won't start from May 1 in MP: CM Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:37 IST
Vaccination for above-18 category won't start from May 1 in MP: CM Chouhan
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The vaccination drive for the 18 -44 age group would not start on May 1 in Madhya Pradesh as the manufacturers can not supply enough vaccine doses in time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The ongoing vaccination of people in the above-45 category will continue, he added.

The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for the entire adult population.

''On contacting the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines we learnt that they are unable to give us doses for those above 18 years of age on May 1.

''So the drive covering the young people won't start on May 1,'' Chouhan said in a video message at night.

''Hopefully we will be getting vaccinedoses around May 3. After that we will give the final shape to the drive for the young people,'' he added.

''Keep patience and there is no need to panic,'' the chief minister added.

The state government has already placed orders with Covishield maker Serum Institute of India and Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

