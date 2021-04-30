Left Menu

Man shot, woman stabbed at University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PTI | Pinebluff | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:15 IST
A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student was shot and a young woman was stabbed in a campus parking lot, the school said Friday.

The two were hospitalised in serious but stable condition following a Thursday night “altercation,” according to a statement from UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander that was posted on social media.

No names were released. The statement described the student as a young man.

“Though we are unsure of the details of the disturbance, we have determined that several individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the campus dining facility,'' Alexander said.

Alexander and Pine Bluff police did not immediately return phone calls for comment Friday morning.

The campus is located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Moscow decries 'unfriendly actions' as U.S. ends visa services for most Russians

The Kremlin accused Washington on Friday of fuelling tension with unfriendly actions after the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was cutting staff and stopping processing visas for most Russians. The embassy said it was cutting consular staff ...

Indian Navy deploys warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad

The Indian Navy launched a special operation on Friday to bring oxygen-filled cryogenic containers to India from abroad as the country is facing a severe shortage of medical oxygen in the wake of a massive spike in coronavirus cases.Initial...

Hindustan Zinc sets up oxygen bottling plant in Rajasthan

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Friday said it has set up an oxygen bottling plant at the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan which is producing 500 cylinders of life-saving gas per day.The announcement comes at a time when the country is ...

Spain extends AstraZeneca dose gap to 16 weeks, beyond EU approved limit

Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, the government said on Friday, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.S...
