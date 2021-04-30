Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:52 IST
Aspiring journalist from Chandigarh bags WHCA scholarship
Riddhi Setty, an aspiring investigative journalist from Chandigarh and currently a student of journalism at American University, has been selected for a prestigious scholarship by White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

A junior at American University, Setty is the president of Her Campus American and was previously the Editor in Chief of the American Literary Magazine.

Currently working on a series about farmers' protests in India, she recently investigated the mismanagement of COVID-19 related biomedical waste in New Delhi and created and moderated a four episode show on a national news channel about the political opinions of American first-time voters, WHCA said.

White House Correspondents' Association on Friday announced its prestigious college scholarship winners for 2021.

''The WHCA is thrilled to recognize these exceptionally talented students who will make up the future of our ranks," said Zeke Miller, president of the association.

'We look forward to spending the coming months introducing them to White House reporting and reporters," Miller said.

The students attend 12 different universities and received a total of USD 105,900. The WHCA began awarding scholarships in 1991. Since the association started helping journalism students in 1991, it has awarded more than USD 1.5 million in scholarships, and leveraged another USD 1.25 million in aid.

The scholarships are financed by proceeds from the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner and tax-deductible contributions to the WHCA.

