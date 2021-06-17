PM's adviser Bhaskar Khulbe visits TRIFED headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adviser Bhaskar Khulbe on Thursday visited the new office headquarters of TRIFED, a government agency which markets and promotes tribal handicrafts, here and launched 25 newly designed products.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda had inaugurated the agency's new office premises at the NSIC Complex, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-III, recently.

Khulbe was given a tour of the 30,000 sq ft office by Managing Director, TRIFED, Pravir Krishan. He also launched 25 newly designed products from the 'Design Workshop' training programmes, an official statement said.

The new launches include attractive blue pottery handicrafts and woollen products made during workshops conducted for Boksa tribal artisans in Rishikesh and Meena tribal artisans in Jaipur.

''It is noteworthy that TRIFED has been consistently bringing out new initiatives that take care of all aspects of tribal empowerment, such as the attractively designed products which are sustainable and marketable,'' the statement quoted Kulbe as saying.

