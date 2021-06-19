Flipkart launches new initiative to facilitate students' educational needs

Flipkart has launched a new "Back to College" program to facilitate the educational needs of millions of students. As part of the nearly 3-month initiative, the e-commerce giant has joined forces with leading edtech players including Edukemy and Simplilearn to bring the best-in-class computing products, combined with learning courses and content to enhance students' learning experience.

As digital learning takes precedence, the demand for computing devices including laptops and tablets is growing multifold. At the same time, there is a growing demand for online learning materials among the customers of computing devices.

Under the Back to College program, over 400 courses across coding, AI and competitive entrance examinations will be provided to students. Flipkart has curated a special page to help students select the right laptops, tablets, printers, audio devices, IT peripherals and other electronic products along with online learning materials depending on one's primary use case. Post-purchase, students will receive options to pick relevant courses from the edtech partners in an affordable manner.

"With nearly 40-45% of the demand for electronics coming from the student community and the significant rise in the adoption of online learning since last year, the industry is now shaping its offerings to cater to this fast-growing customer segment and bring various interventions. Through our Back to College program, students will benefit from the wide variety of courses offered by partners along with a large selection of computing devices available on Flipkart that will cater to their diverse needs and support them in choosing the best learning materials available," said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart.