Left Menu

Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari appointed first VC of Delhi Sports University

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:40 IST
Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari appointed first VC of Delhi Sports University
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed former Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University.

''The Lt Governor, who is also Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, is pleased to appoint the Padmashri awardee as first Vice Chancellor of the university,'' said an official order.

Malleswari is the first Indian woman weightlifter to bring home an Olympic medal. She created history at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 by lifting 110 kilogram and 130 kilogram in the 'snatch' and 'clean and jerk' categories.

The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports. PTI GJS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
4
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021