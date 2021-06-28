Left Menu

Unemployed teachers protest outside Amarinder's farmhouse in Mohali

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Over 100 unemployed Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET) qualified teachers on Monday held a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali demanding government jobs.

The protesters slammed the ruling Congress for not fulfilling its promise of providing them jobs even after the completion of four-and-a-half years of its tenure and raised slogans against the state government.

''We wanted to tell the CM to accept our demands,'' a protesting teacher said.

The Congress had promised to provide jobs through the 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana' but it ''failed'' to deliver on it, the protesters alleged.

They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands were not met by the state government.

The protesters were evicted and detained by police. They were taken away in buses.

