Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences creates history with over 100,000 participants trained under flagship programmes

Thursday, July 1, 2021: Over one lakh participants- which includes teachers, students, corporate professionals, and government officials- have been trained under various pro-bono training programmes offered by the Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences (JIBS), an official statement released by the Institute stated here on Monday.

Since its inception in 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) has conducted hundreds of Teacher Training Programmes (TTPs), Counselling sessions, Parenting seminars, and Professional Developmental programmes across the world- that are aimed to raise awareness and strengthen knowledge and understanding of behavioral competencies. Ever since the pandemic ravaged the globe, the mode of training has become online.

Advertisement

Elated at achieving the feat, Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) said that the institute would continue to strive for finding innovative solutions to the pedagogical, societal and professional roadblocks arising out of behaviourial issues. ''Seven years back when we started the institute little did we know we will have such an outreach both nationally as well as internationally. We have not only trained teachers, students and professionals but have also been at the forefront of alleviating various societal issues through our community outreach programmmes,'' Dr. Sahni said.

After coronavirus pandemic restricted physical learning exchanges across most of the educational institutes in the world, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) continued to impart trainings through virtual medium which mostly focus on mental health, emotional well -being and stress management.

''COVID-19 outbreak did momentarily become a roadblock but we quickly shifted to online medium to impart training to our stakeholders. The primary focus of our online sessions has been to alleviate the stress associated with the pandemic more effectively and rapidly,'' he added.

The online training sessions conducted by the JIBS during the coronavirus pandemic have mostly dealt with psychological treatment of anxiety disorders, depression, and related disorders- especially in the context of global health emergency.

The programmes are designed based on various psychometric tests and tools, that can be used to understand the strengths and weaknesses in a bid to reinforce interventions on the basis of the assessment results, to optimize growth.

It is pertinent to mention that Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)