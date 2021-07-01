JD Institute of Fashion Technology opens admissions for 2021 academic year with lateral entry provision and 10% scholarship

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, which has been offering distinguished design education across South India since 1988, has opened admissions for the academic year 2021. With 38+ learning centres across India, JD Institute of Fashion Technology is at the fore of providing illustrious design education with a sheer combination of theoretical and industrial exposure in the respective subjects.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and post-diploma programs in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Classroom training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

Advertisement

Apart from this, JD Institute is also providing a new 10% scholarship in undergraduate and postgraduate programs for backward community students including SC/ST and kins of ex-servicemen from 2021. The 10% scholarship in admission is available to all the undergraduate and postgraduate programs that JD Institute offers from 2021 academic year. Adding to this, with the right documentation and formalities in check, JD Institute also encourages students of SC and ST communities to avail suitable benefits offered by SC and ST Corporations and social welfare departments. Students of the backward community can avail upto 100% refund of the annual fees through the appropriate documentation.

JD Institute has additionally unveiled lateral entry provision in Fashion and Apparel Design and Interior Design degree courses from 2021. The lateral entry provision is open for BSc in Fashion and Apparel Design and Interior Design courses in the Goa branch of JD Institute. The lateral entry provision in Bengaluru is available for BSc in Fashion and Apparel Design course. The lateral entry admission is a significant step towards making design education world-class and accessible to students from all walks of life.

For aspiring fashion designers, JD Institute offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs including BSc in Fashion and Apparel Design, MSc. in Fashion and Textile Design, MA in Fashion Communication, MBA in Fashion Business and Event Management, MSc. in Fashion Design and Management, Diploma in Fashion Design / Fashion Styling / International Fashion Styling / Fashion Business Management / Visual Merchandising.

In the realm of interior design, JD Institute of Fashion Technology offers an array of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. The institute offers BSc and MSc programs in Interior design that are available across all the branches of JD Institute in South India. Apart from this, JD Institute also provides diploma and advanced diploma courses in interior design. 'Making higher education accessible to all sections of the society equally without any discrimination is the only way we can provide for an egalitarian form of education. JD Institute is always working towards striving to provide the finest design education to aspiring professionals eager to take on the creative industry forward. We believe this is a huge step towards making this aim a reality,' said Sandra Sequeira, Director - South, JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

For more queries, feel free to contact: +91-9606096060. For online applications you can login to: https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/apply-online/ About JD Institute of Fashion Technology Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 40+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry alongwith Art and Technology. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314136/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)