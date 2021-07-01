Left Menu

Public warned about learnership scam on social media

The scam promises job-seekers a stipend of R5 000 per month and job-seekers are asked to forward their CVs to the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:45 IST
Public warned about learnership scam on social media
The Department’s PES Chief Director of Employment Services, Esther Tloane, said that the Branch knows nothing about the learnership. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Service (PES) Branch has warned members of the public about the so-called National Youth Service learner-ship scam doing rounds on social media.

The scam promises job-seekers a stipend of R5 000 per month and job-seekers are asked to forward their CVs to the department.

The Department's PES Chief Director of Employment Services, Esther Tloane, said that the Branch knows nothing about the learnership.

Tloane indicated that prospective job seekers should be wary of being asked to make any payments for services rendered as the department does not operate that way.

"The PES Branch exists to assist companies and workers to adjust to changing labour market conditions," Tloane said.

Tloane said that the department uses its online job-matching platform called the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) which job seekers register their CVs on, while employers place job opportunities for matching purposes.

Members of the public are advised to report illegal activities on the department's Fraud line on 0860 022 194/fraud@labour.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021