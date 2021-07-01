Public warned about learnership scam on social media

The Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Service (PES) Branch has warned members of the public about the so-called National Youth Service learner-ship scam doing rounds on social media.

The scam promises job-seekers a stipend of R5 000 per month and job-seekers are asked to forward their CVs to the department.

Advertisement

The Department's PES Chief Director of Employment Services, Esther Tloane, said that the Branch knows nothing about the learnership.

Tloane indicated that prospective job seekers should be wary of being asked to make any payments for services rendered as the department does not operate that way.

"The PES Branch exists to assist companies and workers to adjust to changing labour market conditions," Tloane said.

Tloane said that the department uses its online job-matching platform called the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) which job seekers register their CVs on, while employers place job opportunities for matching purposes.

Members of the public are advised to report illegal activities on the department's Fraud line on 0860 022 194/fraud@labour.gov.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)