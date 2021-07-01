ICAI launches drive for financial, tax literacy

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday launched a financial and tax literacy drive to educate people about financial planning and tax-related matters. The chartered accountants' body launched a multilingual portal for all the digital e-learning resources and a tool to help firms self-identify their audit quality maturity level, as per a press release.

The announcements were made on 73rd Chartered Accountants' Day.

ICAI has also launched a mobile application on quality learning services for CA students. ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria said the body has waived the fees of all CA students who have lost both parents/ single parents due to COVID-19. ''The scheme will be effective for the next 2 years. This is an endeavour of ICAI to provide relief to the students and let them continue their studies without any difficulty,'' he said.

Jambusaria further said the guidelines that have been approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will pave the way for CA firms to partner with members of other professions and offer varied services under one roof. Debashis Mitra, vice-president, ICAI, said the institute ''bears testimony to the fact that strong foundations go a long way in creating a unique and historic Institution''.

