Left Menu

ICAI launches drive for financial, tax literacy

ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria said the body has waived the fees of all CA students who have lost both parents single parents due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:44 IST
ICAI launches drive for financial, tax literacy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday launched a financial and tax literacy drive to educate people about financial planning and tax-related matters. The chartered accountants' body launched a multilingual portal for all the digital e-learning resources and a tool to help firms self-identify their audit quality maturity level, as per a press release.

The announcements were made on 73rd Chartered Accountants' Day.

ICAI has also launched a mobile application on quality learning services for CA students. ICAI President Nihar N Jambusaria said the body has waived the fees of all CA students who have lost both parents/ single parents due to COVID-19. ''The scheme will be effective for the next 2 years. This is an endeavour of ICAI to provide relief to the students and let them continue their studies without any difficulty,'' he said.

Jambusaria further said the guidelines that have been approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will pave the way for CA firms to partner with members of other professions and offer varied services under one roof. Debashis Mitra, vice-president, ICAI, said the institute ''bears testimony to the fact that strong foundations go a long way in creating a unique and historic Institution''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021