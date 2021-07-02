Left Menu

Assam governor forms committee to empower autonomous colleges

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:17 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday constituted a three-member committee on empowerment of autonomous colleges in Assam.

The three-member committee will be headed by the state government's education adviser Prof Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri as its Chairman, principal secretary higher education B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and principal, Jagannath Barooh College, Jorhat, Dr. Bimal Barah as its members, an official release said.

The decision to constitute a high-powered committee to work out ways and means to empower the autonomous colleges of Assam was taken at a recent meeting chaired by the governor.

The committee which will submit its report within 30 days from the date of notification will formulate a procedure to be adopted for the empowerment of three autonomous colleges of Assam in tune with the provisions of the National Education POlicy (NEP) 2020.

Moreover, the committee will also assess the resources (monetary, manpower, material, academic, etc.) required for the purpose.

Further, the committee will also decide on the modus operandi to enable these autonomous colleges to award degrees on their own, besides creating adequate space for them to make progress in research and training as per NEP 2020.

