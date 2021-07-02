Delhi students share pros of happiness classes -- anger management, overcoming mobile addiction

Not giving up despite persistent challenges, anger management, overcoming mobile phone addiction and a happy atmosphere at home -- these are among the positive outcomes of the happiness curriculum listed by Delhi government school students.

The students, teachers and parents shared their thoughts in an interaction with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the completion of three years of introduction of happiness classes in Delhi government schools. ''It is a great joy to hear that the happiness curriculum has brought about a change in the lives of children, their families and also their teachers. If there has been any significant change amongst the children due to the happiness classes in just 2-3 years, in the coming ten years the children will adopt happiness in their life fully and it will grow to become an important component of their everyday life.

''These are the real happiness agents and will bring a sea change in the society,'' said Sisodia, who hold the education portfolio.

The happiness curriculum was launched on July 2, 2018 by the Dalai Lama for students from nursery to Class 8 in Delhi government schools. The event saw a free-wheeling interaction with students, their parents and teachers who have been benefitted by the happiness classes.

Sparsh Aggarwal, a Class 7 student at VKSSV, Kalkaji said she learned how one should never give up on their efforts despite persistent challenges.

Sparsh's mother said that her daughter and she have come closer since the beginning of the happiness classes. Another Class 7 student, Rakshit of SCSDSV in Rohini Sector-9, narrated about the changes in his life because of happiness classes. ''Earlier, I was addicted to mobile games, leading to irritability and pain in my eyes. But with the practice of mindfulness and other activities learnt in the happiness class, I am now stress-free and has started taking more interest in academics,'' he said.

Rakshit's teacher Richa shared that she is using mindfulness activities with her family members and they have had a positive impact in their lives too. Gurmeet, who is studying in Class 9 at Bachchan Prasad SKV in Deoli, says that she has been encouraging her family to practice activities she learned in the happiness classes even before the lockdown. ''As a result, there is a happy atmosphere in the house even during these difficult times of Corona. While earlier I was very fearful and anxious, now I have a lot of self-confidence,'' she said.

Jai Saini, a class 7 student at Sarvodaya Co-Ed School, Moth Masjid, said that he did not like reading Social Studies, but he has been inspired by the stories taught in his happiness classes. ''Now I understand every chapter in the Social Studies syllabus through my own story-building attempt,'' he said. Prachi, a student of Class 9 in SDSV Sector-9 Rohini, shared that she used to get very angry earlier but with the happiness classes and mindfulness, she has been able to control her anger better.

