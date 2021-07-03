Invest in girls' education to accelerate country’s economic, social development: Raj Guv

To accelerate the economic and social development of the country as well as Rajasthan, impetus must be given to increasing educational opportunities for girls, state Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Saturday.

Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a government senior secondary school in Sirohi district’s Sheoganj, Mishra said school students must be taught about famous women leaders in the country’s history.

“This will not only connect the children with ancient knowledge, but will also motivate them to move forward in life,” he said. Remembering social reformer Savitribai Phule, Mishra said girls’ education is the basis of all-round development of any society.

A social reformer, educationist and poet, Phule was known for her contribution to education of women. Savitribai and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848.

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said due to the efforts of the state government, the education sector in Rajasthan is improving progressively.

In the recently released Performance Grading Index report for the education sector, Rajasthan has been placed in Grade 1+ category along with Delhi and Maharashtra, he said.

