Left Menu

Maha: ZP school teacher from Osmanabad wins National ICT Award for 2018

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:49 IST
Maha: ZP school teacher from Osmanabad wins National ICT Award for 2018
  • Country:
  • India

A Zilla Parishad school teacher from Osmanabad in Maharashtra has been chosen for the prestigious National ICT Award instituted by the Union government, an official said on Saturday.

Umesh Khose, employed as primary school teacher in Kad-dora village in Lohara tehsil was chosen for 2018 for using 'Information and Communication Technology' through gadgets like television, tab, mobile and projectors as well as PDFs to ensure students learn in a better way, he said.

''My students are techno savvy due to the support of the villagers. The students found learning in the offline and online methods a joyful activity,'' Khose said after his win.

The awards, for the years 2018 and 2019, were announced by the Central Institute of Educational Technology under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (CIET-NCERT) on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021