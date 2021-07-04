Left Menu

Interview affected by COVID-19 outbreak, MPSC aspirant kills self

He had also cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well, an official from Hadapsar police station said.He hanged himself on June 30 in his home. He also stated he was depressed and that his family had a lot of expectations from him, Senior Inspector Balkrushna Kadam said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:14 IST
Interview affected by COVID-19 outbreak, MPSC aspirant kills self
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old MPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pune's Hadapsar area reportedly out of depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Sunday.

Swapnil Lonkar, a civil engineering diploma holder, had cleared the 2019 Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary and main exams, and was waiting for the final interview to take place. He had also cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well, an official from Hadapsar police station said.

''He hanged himself on June 30 in his home. He left behind a suicide note which stated that a sense of negativity was creeping in as the interview was not being held and he was in danger of missing the age cut. He also stated he was depressed and that his family had a lot of expectations from him,'' Senior Inspector Balkrushna Kadam said.

