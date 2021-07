Child marriage stopped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Child marriage was stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district by a team of the welfare department's child helpline, an official said on Sunday.

The team reached the Balhedi village on Saturday after receiving information about the function, the helpline's in-charge Punam Sharma said. During the investigation, the boy and the girl were both found to be minors. The case has been handed over to the police, she said.

Advertisement

The team reached the village when the marriage function was about to end, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)