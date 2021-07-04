Left Menu

Gauhati University cancels all contractual faculty appointments

The services of the teachers have been cancelled by an order on July 2, which would come into effect from two days prior to it, the source added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:19 IST
The Gauhati University has cancelled the appointment of all its contractual teaching faculty with effect from June 30, as per a notification issued by the varsity.

The notice, dated July 2 and signed by the registrar, said the decision was taken following a communication from the office of the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university.

The move will affect about 50 contractual teachers of the state's oldest varsity, which was established in 1948, a Gauhati University Teachers' Association (GUTA) source said.

Around 400 faculty members are on the permanent roll and 130 posts are lying vacant, the source said.

''... It is notified for information of all concerned that all contractual appointment of teaching faculty has been stopped w.e.f. 30.06.2021. This is also applicable to those whose contract period is valid beyond 30.06.2021, if any,'' the notification said.

It said the step was taken after a directive from Governor Jagdish Mukhi through a letter dated April 13, 2021, which was followed by a meeting of the VC with him on June 9, and a communication received from the Governor's office on July 2.

Meanwhile, a meeting with all heads of departments of GU has been called by the VC on Sunday evening.

''This is an inhuman act. The services of the teachers have been cancelled by an order on July 2, which would come into effect from two days prior to it,'' the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

