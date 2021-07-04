C'garh: AIIMS Raipur hosts event on AI in healthcare

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur in Chhattisgarh organised a 'continuing medical education' (CME) seminar on Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, with 625 delegates taking part, officials said on Sunday.

The aim was to find out how AI-based technology could be accommodated in diagnostics and patient management while taking care of accountability, transparency and privacy issues.

AIIMS Raipur president Professor George A D'Souza said AI was being used in diagnostics, surgery, patient management, drug discovery and administration as well as fields like dermatology, ophthalmology and radiology.

''We have to address several issues and safeguard the interests of different stakeholders while using AI in healthcare. These include privacy, consent of the patient, interpretation of data, accountability and transparency,'' he said.

Professor Nitin M. Nagarkar, AIIMS Raipur director, termed AI as a transformative technology for medical professionals, as well as a collaborative area for IT and computer science experts.

Among those who provided insights at the CME were Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Robotics Surgery Programmes, Vattikuti Foundation, USA, PK Sinha, Director, IIIT, Nayaraipur, Prof Vikas V of NIMHANS, Dr Sonali Quantius from Switzerland and Professor SP Dhaneria.

