No plaint against actor-MLA, I see him as a brother: Student

The class 10 student, whose repeated phone calls to actor and CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh sparked an outburst from the legislator, on Monday said he was not upset by the incident and has no complaint against the actor.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Palakkad, the boy said he had called Mukesh to seek his help for getting phones for some of his friends and classmates who have no mobile phones to study after he heard that the MLA was handing outsuch devices to students.

The child admitted that he had called Mukesh six times, before the actor called back which led to the controversial conversation.

The student said anyone would get angry if someone calls repeatedly and that he has no complaint against Mukesh.

Earlier in the day, the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress shot off a complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Mukesh for his remarks against the class 10 student.

In his letter of complaint, J S Akhil has termed as derogatory the manner in which the actor spoke to the boyand also alleged that the Kollam MLA had humiliated andthreatened the child.

''It is most unfortunate that a cine artiste byprofession and a person occupying the high chair of MLA whohas huge responsibility and commitment to society at largefails to address an issue faced by a child,'' he said in the complaint.

The boy told the reporters that he was an admirer of Mukesh and considers the latter as an elder brother.

He further said he had recorded the conversation with the actor to show that he had spoken to the MLA. He said he had shared the recording only with a friend and had no idea how it went viral.

The boy's father told the reporters that when he came to know what had happened he scolded his son.

In the recording, the MLA had shoutedat the boy from Palakkad for calling him up for help insteadof calling the legislator of Palakkad.

Mukesh, thereafter, in a video claimed that the phonecall was part of an alleged politically motivated plan to harass himand corner him to a situation, which would spark anoutburst from him.

The MLA said ever since he has been re-elected from Kollam, he has been receiving calls at allhours on frivolous issues like why is the trainlate, when electricity supply will be restored, etc, andalleged all these were part of a major plan to harasshim.

In the audio clip that went viral, the student can be heard asking the MLA for some help and saying hegot the number from a friend.

However, an irate Mukesh does not ask what thestudent's grievance was and shouts at the boy, saying that heshould have called the Palakkad MLA, who is not dead, forhelp before calling him.

He is also heard telling the student that he shouldslap his friend on the face for giving the number of the actorinstead of the Palakkad MLA's.

When the boy says he does not know who the Palakkad MLA is, Mukesh said had the student been standing before him, he would have caned him as a class 10 boy should be aware about the legislator of his constituency.

Justifying his conduct, Mukesh said the student had called him six times prior to the recordedconversation and each time he had told the boy that he was ina zoom meeting and would call him back.

However, the boy kept calling and the meeting gotcut off, he claimed and said if the boy was really innocent hewould not have recorded the conversation.

The actor further said his remark regardingcaning the boy was just an expression as his conducttowards children can be ascertained from the children's showhe had hosted.

He said there was no need to teach him how tobehave with kids as he too has children, always tries to encouragethem to do their best and never misbehaves with them. He said the incident in question was a well conceived plan to distress him.

The actor had also said he would be filing acomplaint with the Cyber Cell of the police and it wouldbe revealed who were behind the incident.

This is not the first time Mukesh has been the centreof a controversy over his response to a telephone call.

A few years back he had ranted at a caller whohad called him at 11 PM.

