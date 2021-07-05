3 students die in boat capsize

Kochi, July 5 (PTI): Three people, including a 22-year- old woman, died after their fibre boat capsized in a lake here on Monday, police said.

One person in the boat was rescued by the locals, the police said.

The accident occurred while they were reportedly going to a friend's house. They were students, belonging to the age group of 18 to 22, the police added.

