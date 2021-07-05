3 students die in boat capsize
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Kochi, July 5 (PTI): Three people, including a 22-year- old woman, died after their fibre boat capsized in a lake here on Monday, police said.
One person in the boat was rescued by the locals, the police said.
Advertisement
The accident occurred while they were reportedly going to a friend's house. They were students, belonging to the age group of 18 to 22, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kochi
Advertisement