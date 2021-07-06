Left Menu

DCW chief Swati Maliwal gets another three-year term

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission For Women DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing excellent work.The panels term is for three years and this will be Maliwals third stint, according to a DCW official.Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and her team for doing ''excellent work''.

The panel's term is for three years and this will be Maliwal's third stint, according to a DCW official.

''Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

This is the second time she has been granted extension. In July 2018, she was also granted extension before her term was about to end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

