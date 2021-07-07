Jill Biden to attend Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden will attend the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Orlando, Florida on July 8, the White House has said.

Nine of the 11 finalists are of Indian origin. Indian-American kids have dominated the spelling bee competition over the past one decade.

''Immediately before the Bee's primetime Finals, Dr Biden will meet with the spellers and their families, and will congratulate them on this tremendous academic achievement,” the White House said on Tuesday.

Dr Biden had previously attended the 2009 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals when it was held in Washington, DC, it said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational programme, having launched in 1925.

After advancing through all of the virtual rounds of the national competition, 11 spellers will compete for the championship title during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals.

The 11 finalists are Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas; Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York; Sreethan Gajula, 14, from Charlotte, North Carolina; Ashrita Gandhari, 14, from Leesburg, Virginia; Avani Joshi, 13, from Illinois; Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans; Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Texas; Dhroov Bharatia, 12, from Dallas; Vihaan Sibal, 12, from Texas; Akshainie Kamma, 13, from Texas and Chaitra Thummala, 12, from San Francisco.

