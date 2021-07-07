Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns from post
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigned from his post on Wednesday citing health reasons, according to sources.
Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.
Advertisement
The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
- Union Cabinet
- Nishank
- Uttarakhand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
American Academy of Yoga and Meditation to supply co-ventilators to help India fight COVID-19
21 cases of COVID-19 'Delta plus' variant found in Maharashtra: Minister
Akhilesh alleges UP govt hiding actual Covid death toll
India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days
Central pillar to fight Covid is vaccination, important that we cross bridge of 100 per cent vaccination as soon as possible: Rahul Gandhi.