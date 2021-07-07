Left Menu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns from post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@DrRPNishank)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigned from his post on Wednesday citing health reasons, according to sources.

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

