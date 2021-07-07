Pokhriyal, Dhotre resign from Union Cabinet
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources.Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources.
Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-Covid complications. He has resigned from his post citing health reasons.
The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. There, who represents the Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019.
Their resignations come ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
21 cases of COVID-19 'Delta plus' variant found in Maharashtra: Minister
Ministry advises Maharashtra, Kerala and MP on Delta Plus variant of COVID-19
Maharashtra govt planning only 2-day Monsoon session, always tries to avoid issues of people: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra MP welcomes SC stay on HC order cancelling her caste certificate
Of 22 cases of delta plus variant, 16 reported from Ratnagiri, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and the rest from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala: Govt.