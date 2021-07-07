Pokhriyal, Dhotre resign from Union Cabinet

Left Menu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources.Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:21 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, according to sources.

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-Covid complications. He has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. There, who represents the Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019.

Their resignations come ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

