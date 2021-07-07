AP mulls reopening schools after August 15

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating reopening schools after Independence Day, post the Covid-19 second wave.

The 2021-22 academic year could not be started because of the ongoing Covid-19 spread.

At a high-level review meeting on education, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday, an in principle decision has been taken to reopen the schools for the academic year after August 15.

A CMO release said all teachers would be administered the coronavirus vaccine ahead of the reopening of schools.

Online classes for high schools and college students would commence from July 15.

For school students, workbook activity would be launched from July 15 to August 15, according to Education Minister A Suresh.

He told reporters after the meeting that they have finalized the scheme for awarding marks to Intermediate students as the year-end examinations have been cancelled due to Covid this year.

He said 30 per cent weightage would be given to the class X marks in top three subjects and 70 per cent for junior intermediate each subject-wise.

''Since the practical examinations were already conducted, those marks would remain the same,'' Suresh added.

