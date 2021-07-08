Himachal Pradesh to observe three-day mourning on demise of Virbhadra Singh
The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to observe a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, an official spokesperson said.
The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am on Thursday.
There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period of July 8-10, the official said.
