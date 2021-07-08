Left Menu

Left calls Odisha bandh on July 15 over fuel price hike, Congress supports

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Left parties on Thursday gave a six-hour bandh call in Odisha on July 15, protesting against the steep fuel price hike.

Leaders of CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block and CPI(ML- Liberation) announced that the bandh would begin at 6 am and continue till 12 pm.

State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said his party will extend its support to the bandh.

CPI state secretary Asish Kanungo said vehicles will stay off the roads, shops and other business establishments will also remain shut during the period.

The Left leaders demanded immediate withdrawal of taxes imposed on fuel by the Centre and the state government to bring down prices to provide relief to the common people.

Meanwhile, the members of the Sanjukta Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee held a rally on Thursday, protesting the steep rise in fuel prices.

''There has been hike in fuel price for 50 times during a span of one year, including 17 times in June itself,'' said prominent Left leader Suresh Panigrahi.

